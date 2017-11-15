Out of school club in Jarrow marks 20 years of providing activities for youngsters

An out of school club in South Tyneside is still going strong 20 years on after opening its doors to youngsters.

OSCARS - which is based at Hedworthfield CA in Jarrow - was first launched by mum Wendy English.

Oscars children's care celebrate 20 years

She saw a need to provide a provision to help out working parents on the school run.

Over the years, the numbers have grown and now caters for more than 100 youngsters during its after school and holiday club.

The club also has eight paid part-time members of staff and is now run by Kelly Donnison.

Centre manager Christine Green said: “Wendy saw there was a need for an out of school club and after applying for funding set it up.

“It’s a self-funding group and we try and keep costs down as much as we can.

“Wendy retired 10 years ago from the group but the foundation she created has helped to keep the group going. She still comes and visits from time to time.

“At first she didn’t really think the breakfast club would carry on, as when it first started there was only one child but she believed in it.

“What she has created has become amazing. It’s really an excellent provision for children.”

OSCARS runs a breakfast club from 7.30am - 9am and after school club from 3pm - 6pm which includes pick up and drop offs at school for those aged 4-11 years old.

The catchment area includes St Joseph’s, Fellgate, Hedworthfield, Hedworth Lane, St Matthews, Valley view and Bede Burn Primary Schools.

The holiday club is open to youngsters from all primary schools.

For prices and to book a place call 519 6700.