‘Outstanding’ result for South Shields primary school

It was cheers all round at a primary school in South Tyneside after it was rated “outstanding” by inspectors.

Marine Park Primary has worked its way up to the highest grade that can be given by Ofgsted.

The news, following the visit by the education watchdogs, has been welcomed by staff, pupils and parents at the school, in Hatfield Square, South Shields.

Headteacher Alison Burden said: “The journey to become an outstanding school is a great achievement for any school.

“To become a school that is outstanding in every single area is remarkable and Marine Park has done just that.

“Learning is a family affair at Marine Park and all our parents have contributed to our success. As a community we have raised our aspirations and our Ofsted grading is a real affirmation for all our families.”

The school scored an overall rating of outstanding - an improvement on its ‘good’ rating in 2012.

The report stated: “The headteacher, governors and school leaders provide exceptional leadership, set high expectations and pursue further improvements relentlessly.

“As a result, pupils flourish socially and academically and make outstanding progress.”

The report also highlighted the schools original parental and community engagement programmes, displays that celebrate children’s work and how teachers have “high expectations” and are “ambitious for pupils’ future.

Inspectors rated the school as outstanding in all areas which included: Effectiveness of leadership and management; Quality of teaching, learning and assessment; Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Outcomes for pupils and early years provision.

Mrs Burden added: “This a huge achievement for the whole of ‘Team Marine’.

“It was never about quick fixes but about sustainable, meaningful and lasting change for our children and families.

“It has been based on our core principles - children at the heart of what we do, teamwork, a creative and responsive curriculum, personalised learning and shared leadership.

“It has been about making changes that were right for our children and our families.

“Our message is, and will always be, that we are better together. D

“iversity makes for a rich and dynamic learning environment and now we can proudly say we are an outstanding school.”