Over £10,000 raised at South Shields Armed Forces Day

Bikers have been praised after raising more than £10,000 for an Armed Forces charity at a family fun day in South Tyneside.

The 9th annual Armed Forces Day event - which included a motorbike exhibition - was held in Bents Park, in South Shields, in June.

South Tyneside's Armed Forces Day, the Mayor Coun Olive Punchion inspecting cadets and veterans.

The event was organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club in partnership with South Tyneside Council for the benefit of the Support Our Soldiers organisation.

Many members of the biking community in the North East are serving personnel in the forces or veterans and are passionate about helping out troops.

The day started off with around 500 motorbikes and their riders meeting at the Hell’s Angels clubhouse in Sunderland and riding into Bents Park - it took almost 30 minutes for all of the bikes to ride into the park - an amazing sight to see.

This was followed by the troops and bands marching from Gypsies Green into the park.

South Tyneside's Armed Forces Day, cavalcade of motorbikes.

A moving open air church service then took place which ended with the Last Post and the National Anthem.

Arnold Clark, car and van rental - in association with Bad-Landers MCC - presented Support our Soldiers with a van that they have use of for three years for their events and fundraising, a huge surprise with Elaine Middlemiss, trustee of Support Our Soldiers, saying she was overwhelmed with their generosity and kindness.

Several armed forces services and charities were represented - including SSAFA, North East War Memorials project, Veteran’s Response, Yesterday’s Heroes, the Royal British Legion, the Maritime Volunteer Service, Territorial Army and the police.

There were also live bands, trade stands, a climbing wall, an assault course, the funfair and of course the annual custom bike, trike, scooter and car show.

Joe Fairrie, chairman of the Bad-Landers MCC said: “This is the ninth year that we have run this event and it just gets bigger and better every year.

“We are so proud of everyone and the support they have given to our troops.

“We have raised a tremendous amount of money again this year and I want to thank all who took part and came and enjoyed the day.

“The biking community are passionate about supporting our armed forces.”