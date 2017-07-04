Search

Overturned car causes major delays on A19

The incident has close a lane on the A19 Hylton Bridge. Image copyright Google Maps.

A car crash has closed off a lane of the A19.

An overturned car has closed off a lane of the A19 southbound at Hylton Bridge in Sunderland.

The emergency services are on scene.

Go North East buses which use the route are being diverted.