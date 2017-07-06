Pack a brolly! Yellow weather warning for North East as rain hammers region

So much for the summer sun - all the North East will be getting today is a healthy dose of rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the region, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms for a good chunk of the country.

The yellow warning, which means "severe weather is possible", is in force until 2am tomorrow across the North East, Yorkshire and the North West.

Today's first wave of thunderstorms is expected to hit the south of the country, but the North East is due to see heavy rain and storms further into the afternoon.

It is expected that they will clear into the evening and early on Friday.

There may be 20 to 30mm of rain falling within an hour - take care out there.