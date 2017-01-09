Panto favourite set to star in new show

South Tyneside’s annual panto may be coming to an end, but one of its stars has a new role to look forward to.

Doddington The Cow, star of this year’s Customs House pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, is set to wow the audience in her own show at the theatre later this year.

Doddington the Cow from Jack and the Beanstalk is the star of her very own show '...And the Cow Jumped Over the Moon.

The festive panto, which tells the tale of two brothers and a beanstalk, finishes tonight after a record run, but fans of the show will be able to catch one of their favourite dancing cow in a new production called ‘… And the Cow Jumped Over the Moon.’

The show will run during the February half term holiday from Wednesday, 22 to Friday 24.

She’ll be joined on stage by Luke Maddison and David John Hopper, who will reprise their panto roles as Jack and Arbuthnot.

In the annual panto, Doddington, was the cow exchanged for some beans.

Customs House executive director Ray Spencer, who has written the show, said: “When we saw Doddington for the first time we knew we had to bring her back for the February half-term show.

“It’s the fourth year in a row we’ve done a half-term following on from The Girl and the Unicorn, The Three Little Pig and The Rabbit’s Tail and we know this one will be another success.

“Doddington has been such a hit with our audiences and we’re sure the little ones will love this specially-written show and we’re thrilled we’ve managed to get Luke and David back for the show.”

The new production is aimed at under sevens and follows Doddington and her dream of flying to the moon and back.

Audiences can find out whether she gets her wish and enjoy a great soundtrack along the way, featuring lots of well-known songs as well as some unknown hits.

Super-fans are also being offered the opportunity to meet the cast and pose for photographs after the show.

Doddington has been sponsored by Doddington Dairy, which supplies the theatre with ice cream.

Tickets are £7.50 and are available from the box office in person, by calling 0191 454 1234 or by visiting www.customshouse.co.uk.

*Ahead of the show, we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket for ‘…And the Cow Jumped Over the Moon’ and two Doddington soft toys.

To enter, simply answer the question: ‘What role did Doddington play in Jack and the Beanstalk?’ Email your answers by Friday, January 13, to: sophie.brownson@jpress.co.uk