Parades to remember fallen heroes in South Tyneside

Servicemen and women - past and present - will be honoured at a series of services across South Tyneside this weekend.

Residents are being invited to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who have given their life to protect ours.

Services provide an opportunity for quiet reflection Mayor Coun Punchion

Services will take place on Armistice Day on Saturday and on Remembrance Sunday.

Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Olive Punchion said: “The services provide an opportunity for the community to come together for quiet and dignified reflection.”

Services on Saturday will take place;

In South Shields:

10:15am: Service at St Stephen’s Church, Mile End Road.

10:30am: Assemble at the Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam and walk to the Merchant Navy Memorial for a service.

10:50am: Assemble at War Memorial, West Park, for service.

In Monkton Village:

10:30am: Assemble at Lord Nelson pub before marching to the War Memorial in Monkton Village for a service.

Services to mark Remembrance Sunday will take place;

In South Shields:

10:30am: Parade will assemble on Beach Road at South Shields Town Hall before marching along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for service at 10:55am.

Hebburn:

10am: The parade Assembles at Hebburn Central before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. Parade reforms and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial. Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at Kelly Grave.

Jarrow:

10.30am: Parade assembles outside of Jarrow Town Hall, before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.50am.

Whitburn:

10.40am: Parade assembles at Whitburn Parish Church before moving off towards the War Memorial in Whitburn where a service will take place. Cleadon:

10:50am: Service at Cleadon Village War Memorial in Front Street.

East Boldon:

10:15am: Parade will assemble in Grey Horse pub car park, before marching to St George’s Church for a service. The parade will reassemble and march to the war memorial.

Road closures will be in place during the services.

