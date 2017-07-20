Parents urged not to buy their children off-road bikes

Parents across South Tyneside thinking about buying youngsters an off-road bike are being urged not to put their children’s lives at risk.

The call, made by Coun Alex Donaldson, is in response to complaints of illegal riders putting lives in danger by speeding around streets and fields.

Coun Alex Donaldson is calling for parents to think of the risks of buying children an off-road bike

The issue was also raised at a recent meeting of the East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum with police announcing they are looking into the use of drones in a bid to identify the culprits - in particular around Temple Park.

Now, parents are urged to help tackle the problem before someone is seriously hurt.

A number of bikes have already been seized by police in recent months.

Coun Donaldson said: “It is a problem and the police are doing all they can. But we need to try and nip this in the bud before someone is killed.

“We have these young people riding on pavements, through streets and across fields with no thought to their own safety or the safety of others.

“These are someone’s children. How would they feel as a parent if they got a knock on the door from the police to say their child had been killed riding one of these bikes, or had killed someone.

“If anyone has information on where these bikes are being kept, I would urge them to contact police.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Denise Townsley said: “Scrambler and off-road motorbikes are being ridden through Temple Park causing a nuisance to the majority of people who want to be able to enjoy the park.

“Not only is this a danger and someone could end up getting hurt, but it is illegal, off-road motorbikes cannot be ridden on public land, they can only be ridden on private land where the owner has given permission.

“We really need members of the public to work with us to tackle this issue, local residents will know who the bikes belong to, they will know where they are kept and who rides them and we want them to tell us.

“If we know who those responsible are we can take action against them and this could ultimately see them having the bike taken off them and crushed. A lot of these motorbike riders are only teenagers and many haven’t even passed their driving test yet. Those whose behaviour is persistent could see themselves put before the courts where they could be given a driving ban which will delay them passing their driving test”