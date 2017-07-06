Parents urged to have say on academy plans for South Shields primary school

A petition launched against a primary school in South Tyneside becoming an academy is gathering pace.

Almost 250 people have signed the online petition since it was launched last week against moves to turn Mortimer Primary School, in South Shields, into an academy.

Coun Gladys Hobson

Councillors for the area have joined forces with some parents to rally against the proposals - which first came to light last month.

Views of parents are currently being sought on the plans with a deadline of July 12.

If plans go ahead it will mean the school, in Mortimer Road, South Shields, - which was rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors - will no longer be supported by the local authority.

It is a move which is proving to be unpopular with some parents who have expressed their concerns over the plans.

Those concerns are shared by Coun Gladys Hobson who feels there needs to be more awareness of what the school is proposing to ensure everyone who is affected has the chance to have a say.

Coun Hobson said: “We know a decision has not been made yet, but we need to ensure the parent’s views are heard before it is.

“When we were notified of what was happening our first port of call was the school’s website but there is nothing on there to say what is going on.”

She said: “We know they have sent letters out to parents, but how many of them actually received them?

“What people don’t realise is that, if the school becomes an academy, there won’t be a governing body anymore, as the multi-academy trust will take control of the school, its finances and how it is run.

“The information given seems to be very one-sided.”

Coun Hobson will be at the school gates, tonight and tomorrow, to speak to parents.

No one at the school was available for comment.

To sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/mortimer-primary-school-keep-mortimer-primary-school-under-local-authority-control