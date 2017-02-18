Party time at South Shields nursery after glowing report

It was party time after a nursery in South Tyneside scored top marks with education watchdogs.

Whizz Kids, based in Romilly Street, South Shields, won praise from Ofsted inspectors and - to celebrate the achievement - staged three days of parties for the children.

Manager Angela Pino said: “We are absolutely delighted. The staff work really hard and we have got a fantastic team. We have got great parents and children and we always have done.”

Whizz Kids Childcare has 12 staff, 36 children in its nursery and 100 in the after school section.

It has been running for 22 years at Westoe Road Baptist Church and offers a huge range of activities for children.

But for three days, it was party time to celebrate the Ofsted report which gave top marks across the board.

Children in the nursery section donned fancy dress, ranging from the Gruffalo to lots of princesses. Angela said: “We had three days of celebration because we had too many children to bring along on one day.”

One of the most satisfying aspects of her job, she said, was “developing relationships with children and parents, especially when you see children who came when we first started and now they bring their children. It is great to see how they have grown and developed.”

Ofsted inspectors described Whizz Kids leadership as “inspirational.”

They said staff demonstrated an uncompromising commitment towards achieving excellence in all areas.

Children were given an outstanding range of learning opportunities.

They were also given time to play and to develop their ideas.

Staff were “exceptionally knowledgeable and well-qualified” and had built excellent links with parents.

The high level of well-being among children was exceptional and the outcomes for children also got the highest rating.

But Whizz Kids is not resting on its laurels. Angela said the Government was looking to introduce 30-hours funded childcare and Whizz kids planned to be part of that which meant there would be more spaces available from September.