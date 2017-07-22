Party to round off a colourful year for art club

An activity club has chalked up its first year of fun of sessions.

ARTventurers Hartlepool is celebrating completing 12 months of classes with a free party for all.

Kiri Dowens, who is celebrating a year with Artventurers in Hartlepool.

The events are led by Kiri Dowens, 30, from South Shields, who developed a passion for child development as she studied while travelling.

She said: “I am so glad that I made the decision to join the ARTventurers team.

“Classes are just as much fun for parents - and me - as they are for the children.

“I love doing a job that includes all of my passions; art, child development and getting messy.

“This year has been a whirlwind of exciting themes, wonderful crafts and amazing families.

“In the last year I have met so many wonderful caring parents and creative, excitable babies and toddlers.

“I have been so lucky to work with so many amazing people.”

Kiri’s classes are for children of all ages – she runs weekly Baby ARTventurers classes aged from six to 18-months, Little ARTventurers classes for children aged 18 months to four-years and family classes for six-months to seven-years, plus holiday sessions for older children.

A little one has fun at one of the Artventurers classes.

She added: “I love getting children involved in art and craft activities from an early age.

“Studies show that doing art and crafts improves concentration, coordination and self esteem – most parents I talk to would love to do more of this type of activity at home with their little ones but they are put off by the thought of the mess and clearing up.

“The beauty of coming to one of the ARTventurers sessions is that they can have fun getting creative together and then I clean up all of the mess.”

The classes follow a different theme each week, exploring different art and craft materials and techniques and all of the activities at the sessions have been developed to follow the Early Learning Goals set out in England.

Painting plays a part in the sessions.

The birthday party will be held on Thursday, August 3, from 10am to 11am at Throston Stage Society in Glamorgan Grove, opposite the library.

The session is free, but booking is required.

For further information visit www.artventurers.co.uk/hartlepool or call Kiri on 07714 935 733.