Paying tribute to South Tyneside’s fallen heroes

South Tyneside’s fallen heroes are being remembered in a display of craft as the borough gets set to pay tribute to those who scarificed their lives for their country.

A stunning display of handmade poppies has been unveiled in South Shields town centre ahead of Armistice Day tomorrow and Remembrance Sunday.

Richmond Taxis Maria Byrne with Royal British Legion branch secretary George Coser

The commemorative tribute, made up of more than 5,000 woollen poppies, has been mounted around the pulpit, fencing and war memorial in St Hilda’s Church, in South Shields Market Place, in support of the Royal British Legion’s poppy Appeal.

A matching display featuring almost 400 flowers has also been placed in The Word.

The display was created by the 30-strong knit and and Natter group who started the create the poppies in January.

Knitting group member Joy Parker led the project.

The display at St Hilda's Church

She said: “Members of the group have been absolutely fantastic. They really took the project to their heart and worked hard to get it finished.

“The response to it has gone well beyond our expectations. We were delighted with how it took off, butit would not have happened without all our members pulling together.”

She added: “We are extremely grateful to all those members of the public who knitted their own poppies and donated them to our cause.

“We would also like to thank Knit n Purl wool shop for their support with our project.”

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion said: “The poppies look amazing adorning the grounds of St Hilda’s and inside The Word.

“They are a wonderful mark of remembrance ahead of events taking place across South Tyneside this weekend and a fitting tribute to our Armed Forces community and all those who sacrificed so much for their country.

Story 2

A South Tyneside taxi firm is getting set to host a fundraising drive in honour of the borough’s fallen heroes.

Richmond Taxis wll be paying tribute to South Tyneside’s heroes past and present tomorrow by raising funds for the Royal British Legion.

From 11.02am until 12.02pm, all fares taken will be matched with money donated to the South Shields branch of the charity.

Drivers will also be requested to observe the two-minute silence on Saturday and Sunday.

Manager Steve Pippin said: “As a company we wanted to pay our own tribute to South Tyneside’s heroes past and present.

“We know the Royal British Legion do a fantastic job in promoting awareness and remembering those whose efforts sometimes go unnoticed.

“In honour of the work they do, and the sacrifices made by our armed forces we will be running a special fundraising event.

“After observing the two minute silence any taxis booked between the hour of 11.02am and 12.02pm we will match and donate to the Royal British Legion.

“The charity is one close to our hearts as the partner of our owner’s Grandad, who recently passed away, was a member of the British Legion so we know first hand the remarkable work they do.”

Taxis can be booked by calling 455 3131.