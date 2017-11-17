Pedestrian, 88, dies after road accident in Hebburn

An 88-year-old man has died after a road accident which closed a Hebburn road for several hours.

The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car at about 2.15pm yesterday on Victoria Road West.

The man - who has not been named - was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where police have confirmed he later died.

Officers are now appealing for those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision between a car and an elderly pedestrian in Hebburn.

"At about 2.15pm on Thursday, November 16, a red Ford Fiesta was travelling on Victoria Road West when it collided with an 88-year-old pedestrian near to the junction of South Drive.

"Emergency services responded and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died.

"The driver was spoken to by officers at the scene.

"They were not injured but left very shaken by the incident."

The road was closed for about two hours as officers carried out their investigation, according to the police appeal.

The spokesman added: "Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Officers particularly want to speak to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time and may have dash board footage that can be reviewed by police.

"If you can help police then please get in touch by calling 101 quoting ref 613 16/11/17."