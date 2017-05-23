Penshaw Monument and Sunderland court building to be lit in solidarity with Manchester

Sunderland's Penshaw Monument will be lit up in red, white and blue tonight as a mark of solidarity with the people of Manchester.

The Magistrates' Court building in Keel Square in Sunderland city centre will also be lit in the colours of the Union flag until Sunday.

At Sunderland Civic Centre the Union flag is being flown at half mast as a mark of respect to all those who were killed and injured in last night's terrorist attack.

Council leader Paul Watson said: "This was a dreadful attack which is all the more sickening because it was targeted at innocent children and young people.

"Our thoughts and our prayers go out to all those caught up in this devastating tragedy and their family and friends.

"It is right and fitting that as a city we show solidarity with the people of Manchester as they come to terms with this cowardly assault.

"It's important too that we pay tribute to the emergency services who worked so tirelessly to rescue and treat those who were caught up in the attack.

"I'd like to salute the people of Manchester who have shown such an inspiring community spirit in the face of this act of terrorism and I know the people of Sunderland will join me in sending our sympathies to them."

Penshaw Monument will remain lit in the colours of the Union flag until Sunday night.