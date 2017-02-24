Pensioner's handbag snatched in Jarrow

Police are hunting a man who snatched a pensioner's handbag in Jarrow.

The incident happened around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon in Wear Street.

A 73-year-old woman was in a parked car when a man opened the door and asked for directions. He then grabbed her handbag and ran off.

The man is described as approximately in his 30s and bald or with a shaved head. He was wearing a black jacket.

Neighbourhood Inspector Denise Townsley said: "We're carrying out enquiries to trace the man responsible and I would ask anyone who was in Wear Street in Jarrow around the time of the incident yesterday afternoon to get in contact with us."

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 503 230217 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.