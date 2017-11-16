Pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hebburn

A busy road in South Tyneside remains closed after a pensioner was left with serious injuries when he was hit by a car.
Police and paramedics were called to Victoria Road West at its junction at South Drive in Hebburn, at 2.20pm, today.
A man in his 80s had been hit by a Ford Fiesta.
He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary in what police describe as a "serious condition."
The driver was unjured but left shaken by the incident.
The road remains closed between South Drive and Burn Heads Road while a police investigation is carried out.
It is expected the road will remain closed until around 5.30pm and 6pm.
