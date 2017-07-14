People from across the country descend on Jarrow church

Speakers from across the country descended on a South Tyneside Church to take part in an annual prayer meeting.

Pastors from as far away as Oxford travelled to Jarrow at the weekend to speak at the event held at RCCG Living Faith, at Rehoboth Hall in Jarrow.

Former Mayor Coun Fay Cunningham presents a plaque to Mayor Olive Punchion as Pastor Joseph looks on

The North East Prayer 2017 interdenominational prayer conference was organised by Pastor Joseph Omoragbon and focused on praying for the economic advancement of the North East region.

It was lso attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and Mrs Mary French, who were presented with gifts on behalf of the church by former Mayor Coun Fay Cunningham.

Pastor Joseph said: “We have had a really good response to the event with lots of people coming and going all day.

“The day has been uplifting and the speakers have been really good and positive.”

The event featured a mixture of music and prayer, with speakers from Manchester, Oxford, York and throughout the North East.

Trevor Harrison from Jarrow, attended the church for the first time after reading about the event in the paper.

He said: “I saw the event in the paper and I was drawn to coming to it.

“The day has been quite energentic and uplifting.

“I didn’t even know this church exisited until now. The people are lovely and they make you feel welcome.”

For information on events and services at the church based in Jarrow or in South Shields visit RCCG, Living Faith, South Shields or RCCG Living FAITH Jarrow on Facebook.