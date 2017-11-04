People in South Tyneside urged to wear their poppies with pride for our fallen heroes

People are being encouraged to wear their poppies with pride in respect of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The 2017 Poppy Appeal in the borough has been launched by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion.

We will be wearing our poppies with pride Coun Punchion

The borough’s first citizen bought the first poppy from Coun Peter Boyack - president of the South Shields branch of the Royal British Legion - marking the start of the annual fundraising campaign.

Each year donations from the Poppy Appeal go to support those in the Armed Forces and their families.

Launching the appeal at South Shields Town Hall, Coun Punchion said: “It is a real privilege to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal in South Tyneside. It is such a worthy cause, which has a huge impact on the lives of those serving in the Armed Forces as well as veterans and their families.

“The Mayoress and I will be wearing our poppies with pride. We hope that many people across South Tyneside will join us by buying and displaying poppy in tribute to all those brave men and women who sacrificed so much to serve their country.”

Residents and visitors to South Tyneside can buy poppies from South Shields Town Hall, Jarrow Town Hall, Hebburn Central and from shops and supermarkets across the borough.

Coun Boyack said: “By buying and wearing a poppy, we honour and commemorate our fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. We also support ex-service personnel and serving Armed Forces personnel to deal with a range of issues from bereavement and disability to finding employment.

“Every year the appeal raises thousands of pounds across South Tyneside.”