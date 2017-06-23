People invited to take a look inside South Shields Masonic Hall

The doors to a South Tyneside Masonic Lodge are being opened to the public to find out more about the borough’s Freemasons.

People of all ages are being invited along to Ingham Street Masonic Hall on Saturday where they will be about to find out more about what they do.

The event will run from 10am until 5pm within the building which is near Morrisons car park in South Shields.

Visitors will be able to ask questions of Freemasons and take a look inside the Temple.

It is not the first time the lodge has opened its doors to the public. However, this time the occasion is a little more special.

This year the Freemasons are celebrating 300th anniversary since the first meeting of the Grand Lodge of London and Westminster; the first grand lodge in the world.

Gordon Finch, who has been a Freemason for a number of years, said: “It was all the charity work they were doing which attracted me into becoming a Freemason.

“We have Freemasons from all walks of life, and you do make some really good friends. And we do a lot for charity.”

Throughout the event there will be entertainment on for children as well as the chance to find out more about the charities the Freemasons have helped over the years as well as the various events they have organised for those less fortunate.

Information will also be available for those wanting to find out more about becoming a Freemason.

Mr Finch added: “They’re all a great bunch of lads and we welcome everyone to come along on the day and find out more about us.”