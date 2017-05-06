People take to social media to back South Shields nursery worker petition

People in South Tyneside have taken to social media to support backing an online petition calling for a nursery worker to be reinstated.

Victoria Armour launched the petition after discovering nursery manager Julie Wall had been made redundant from her post at Monkton Nursery in Bainbridge Avenue, South Shields.

Bianca Harvey

The mum-of-two - with the backing of other parents - is calling for Mrs Wall to be given her job back.

The online petition has already attracted almost 250 signatures.

Headteacher at the nursery Clare Askwith says she is unable to comment on individual cases but “respects how much the parents care.”

Parents say it is understood Mrs Wall was made redundant on the principle of raising nursery standards, however, they say the nursery has since gone downhill.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media in support of the campaign and the call for Mrs Wall to be given her job back.

Bianca Harvey posted: “We all miss Mrs Wall. She was a valued member of the nursery. She went above and beyond her duties, she raised all standards.

“It’s a disgrace she has been made redundant after all she has done. Please save Mrs Wall.”

Debbie Ford Monkton wrote: “Standards are slipping, bring Mrs Wall back for the sake of the kids.”

Messages of support have also been left on the petition.

Stacey Pino wrote: “Mrs Wall brought my son from a non-verbal child to a very friendly confident child! Disgusted and it really is making me have second thoughts of sending my daughter.”

Lee Manson posted: “My daughter loved her and Mrs wall has done a lot to help us. She should never of been made redundant. She’s the heart and sole of that nursery.”

Emma Soulsby wrote: “This teacher has touched the hearts of so many children and their parents.”

Mrs Armour - who has a child at the nursery, said: “There is nothing bad about improving the nursery standards, but you couldn’t have asked for a more committed and dedicated member of staff.

“There are a lot of parents who value Mrs Wall, not just as an official but as a person in their child’s life.

“Julie has gone above and beyond in her job on numerus occasions. She was instrumental in getting equipment replaced when the nursery was vandalised. Everyone is absolutely shocked and heartbroken.

“People saw her as much more than a teacher she became a part of their family.”

The online petition can be found by visiting www.change.org/p/to-re-instate-our-childrens-nursery-manager-savemrswall?source_location=minibar