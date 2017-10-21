Performers to take to the stage in aid of Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

Performers from across the region will take to the stage to show off their skills in honour of a much-loved South Tyneside couple.

Best of South Tyneside Award winners Ellie Stephenson and James Bassett will join the band Call on Sunday at the Customs House, South Shields, for a night of entertainment.

Performers are to host a fundraising show at the Customs House for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust. Front James Bassett and magician Joseph Mein with Call On Sunday, Lumsdale Theatre Arts and Carley Dance Theatre

The event has been organised to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust created to celebrate the lives of Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19.

The couple described as “perfect” for one another were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May leaving family and friends devastated.

The show, On Saturday October 28, aims to be the a tribute to the passion the pair showed to their respective talents - Chloe in performance and Liam in cricket.

Also taking to the stage will be True Heroes Choir, Performers Stage School, magician Joseph Mind, Harton Primary School Choir, Amy Ridley, Lumsdale Theatre Arts, South Tyneside Dance Workshop and others.

Stephen Sullivan, who has helped organise the event, said: “After sitting down with the families we wanted to do something to help raise funds for the Trust and this is what we came up with.

“We out a call out to performers to take part and we were inundated with acts.

“We have tried to keep it so that all those performing on the night have some link with Chloe and Liam and songs performed on the night will mean something to them.

“It will be a fantastic night full of laughter but emotional too.”

Since the Trust was launched a number of events have been held to raise money for the cause which aims to help those who have the potential to go far in the world of performance and sport, but a lack of funds is holding them back, to further their talents through the use of bursaries.

A recent night at Bravi in South Shields raised £4,215.60 for the Trust.

Meanwhile Ice Print Design has launched a range of branded goods have been created to enable people to have their own keepsake in honour of the pair.

For Trust details and to order merchandise visit the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust page on Facebook.

Tickets for the Customs House show priced £10 are available from the Customs House, calling the box office e on 454 1234 or visiting www.customshouse.co.uk