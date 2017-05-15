Petition calls for Defoe to be awarded honour for his support for Bradley Lowery

A campaign has been launched calling for Jermain Defoe to be given an OBE for his support for Bradley Lowery.

Stacey Curtis, from Sunderland, who works as a teacher to autistic children in the city, has launched the Change.org page, which has already been signed by more than 200 people.

The 26-year-old said: “I think he should get recognition for what he has done for that little boy, because he’s given him the fight in him.

“Seeing him at that last game, when might not be playing for Sunderland next season, holding his hand and leading him out, I think he should get something .”

The Get Jermain Defoe an OBE for his Support for Bradley states: “Seeing the support and love this man has giving to cancer fighter Bradley Lowery is unreal, he is a true friend to him. This shows that it isn’t just about the money the players make, it’s about his fans and everything he has done in his own time.”

The petition can be found via http://bit.ly/2remBuM.