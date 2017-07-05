Petition launched after Northumbria Police office hours slashed

Plans to slash the opening times police front office desks are open to the public - including South Shields - have prompted the launch of an online petition.

People are being urged to get behind the campaign against the move to reduce the hours and availability of front office desks to the public. In South Tyneside, residents will lose a police front office desk, currently based at Hebburn Central, altogether from July 17.

Hebburn Central where a police front office desk is currently based

At the same time access to South Shields police station will also be reduced from 24 hours a day, seven-days-a-week to 8am to 8pm.

The move has hit a nerve with local councillors who have contacted Northumbria Police over the lack of consultation ahead of the plans being announced, last month.

Now, an online petition has been launched by trade union Unison against the move.

Regional organiser, police and justice in the Northern Region, Peter Chapman said: “We know there needs to be change due to the cuts the government has imposed on them, and we know the service they are providing is unsustainable - but there was no consultation period with our members or with the general public.

“They will go from 11 stations providing a 24-hour service to one station - in a move we see as far too radical.

“As well as concerns we have to the impact this will have on communities, our members could be facing job cuts or a reduction in pay.

“There has been no phased approach to this and we don’t know how this will impact on victims.

Unison are calling on people to raise their concerns with councillors and MPs.

No comment was available from Northumbria Police.

To sign the petition click here.