Photo issued in inquiry into town centre attack on two women

Police are hoping to track down this man as they probe an incident which left two women with injuries.

The assault happened in Fowler Street near Prince George Square in South Shields.

Two women, aged 27 and 35, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officers are keen to trace the man pictured as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may be able to help with inquiries.

It is believed the man was with three women and they are also urged to get in contact.

The disturbance happened on Saturday, March 25.

The man, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 108 190417.