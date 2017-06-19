Picture special: Fun in the sun in Hartlepool

We asked to see your pictures of how you enjoyed the heatwave at the weekend - and how you responded!
Here's a few of our favourites:
We asked to see your pictures of how you enjoyed the heatwave at the weekend - and how you responded!
Here's a few of our favourites:
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.