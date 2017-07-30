Picture special: Sister Sledge get South Shields dancing

Soul sensations Sister Sledge brought the summer concert season in South Shields to a close today.

An estimated 18,000 people packed into Bents Park to see the US stars, who were supported by local band The Shakes and young Hartlepool singer Courtney Hadwin.

Sister Sledge performing at Bents Park.

Our photographer Tim Richardson was there to capture the best of the action.

Can you spot yourself or any friends of members of your family on this slideshow of his pictures?