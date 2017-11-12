Picture special: South Tyneside remembers its fallen on Armistice Day

It's been a weekend of remembrance on South Tyneside, with commemorative events spread over two days.
Yesterday the main event was in Monkton Village, Jarrow, where a parade and remembrance service took place.
Hundreds of people from uniformed organisations assembled at the Lord Nelson pub before marching to the war memorial for a service and wreath laying.
The Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress, Coun Ken Stephenson and his wife Cathy, were among those who laid wreaths.
A remembrance service also took place at the Mission to Seafarers in South Shields, where seamen who gave up their lives during two world wars were remembered.
There was also a service at St Stephen's Church in Mile End Road.
