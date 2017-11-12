Picture special: South Tyneside remembers its fallen on Armistice Day

It's been a weekend of remembrance on South Tyneside, with commemorative events spread over two days.

Yesterday the main event was in Monkton Village, Jarrow, where a parade and remembrance service took place.

Pat Long, whose Redcap son Paul gave his life for his country in Iraq in 2003, was among those paying their respects at Monkton Village war memorial.

Hundreds of people from uniformed organisations assembled at the Lord Nelson pub before marching to the war memorial for a service and wreath laying.

The Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress, Coun Ken Stephenson and his wife Cathy, were among those who laid wreaths.

A remembrance service also took place at the Mission to Seafarers in South Shields, where seamen who gave up their lives during two world wars were remembered.

There was also a service at St Stephen's Church in Mile End Road.