Picture special: Thousands turn out for Armed Forces Day in South Tyneside

The people of South Tyneside turned out in force today to pay tribute to Britain's armed forces.

The borough marked Armed Forces Day a week early with a colourful military parade and service, followed by a family fun day at Bents Park on South Shields seafront.

Army cadets step out in the sun as South Tyneside celebrates Armed Forces Day 2017. Pic: Tim Richardson.

The event was organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club in partnership with South Tyneside Council.

Readers filled our Facebook page with messages about how proud they were of our military men and women - and they reception they got in South Shields this morning.

Julie Carter said: "Well done to all the forces, they do us proud."

Marion Scott Butler added: "Just watched them passing our house, waving to everyone. So proud, have to admit it brought a tear. We have a lot to be proud of in our country."

And Martin Wood wrote: "Respect to all those who do their bit or have served in the armed forces. The community of South Shields and surrounding areas never fail to support such amazing causes."