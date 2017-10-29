Picture special: Together Forever tribute to Chloe and Liam

Singers, dancers, comedians and magicians took to the stage for a very special show at a South Shields venue.

The Together Forever fundraiser at the Customs House was a heartwarming tribute to couple Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Liam, 19, and girlfriend Chloe, 17, died on May 22 when they were caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

Their parents were keen to keep their memories alive through the launch of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Here's a slideshow of pictures from the emotional event.