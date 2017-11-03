Pictures as thousands turn out for the reveal of Paddington-themed Fenwick's window

Thousands turned out for the official launch of Fenwick's window tonight.

The department store's display is a much-loved Christmas tradition, and this year has been given a Paddington theme to link-in with the new film released this year - and the store's cafe in its Christmas department.

Children waved flags and artificial snow fell on the crowd as the Love from Paddington window was unveiled.

Matt McWhinnie, head of marketing at Fenwick Newcastle, said: “It’s a huge pleasure to feature such an iconic children’s character in our 2017 animated windows. We hope everyone enjoys them and wish all a very happy Christmas.”

Fenwick first began its animated Christmas window in 1971, and the displays have now been illuminating the busy shopping thoroughfare of Northumberland Street for more than 45 years.

Inspired by the late Michael Bond’s beloved bear, this year's windows depict classic scenes from the best-selling Paddington Bear books.

From his first meeting with the Browns at Paddington Station, to tea in Mr Gruber’s antiques shop and all manner of scrapes in between, Paddington’s adventures are portrayed in a series of charming vignettes.

In the final scene Paddington welcomes in Christmas by helping Jonathan and Judy to decorate their tree in time for the festive season.

Fenwick Newcastle, founded in 1882, is the original store and now one of the largest department stores in the UK.

Loved by adults and children alike, the Paddington Bear books have sold over thirty-five million copies worldwide and have been translated into over thirty different languages. Paddington Bear will celebrate his 60th birthday next year.

Previous Fenwick Newcastle Christmas window schemes

1971 Camberwick Green – based on a popular children’s TV series

1972 Chigley

1973 Rupert Meets Santa

1974 Sooty’s Circus

1975 Aladdin

1976 Fairytale Christmas with Cinderella

1977 Treasure Island

1978 Storybook Christmas

1979 Wonderful World of Pantomime

1980 A Christmas Carol

1981 Alice in Wonderland

1982 Arabian Nights

1983 Fly to Fenwick’s for Christmas (based on a space theme)

1984 Gulliver (featuring a massive Gulliver, whose body filled the whole shop frontage!)

1985 Fairytale Christmas with Pinocchio

1986 Christmas Circus

1987 Magical Winter Wonderland (creatures skating and skiing)

1988 Purrfect for Christmas (all the figures were cats and dogs)

1989 Jungle Fantasy

1990 Good Old Santa (Santa and his elves preparing for Christmas)

1991 It’s A White Christmas (Jack Frost, a Snowman, a talking Tree and Santa)

1992 Santa’s Christmas Party (with panto and nursery rhyme characters)

1993 Alice in Wonderland (Second time around – first in 1981)

1994 Christmas Village

1995 Santa’s New Store

1996 Fairytale Christmas (with Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty)

1997 Santa’s Christmas Pantomime

1998 A Christmas Carol (second outing for this Dickens story

1999 Peter Pan

2000 Christmas in Poodletown

2001 Santa’s Journey (Santa and helper Englebert the Polar Bear)

2002 Christmas in Another World

2003 Santa’s Workshop

2004 The Christmas Story (Nativity)

2005 The Snowman (famous Raymond Briggs story)

2006 Gulliver (a return journey for Gulliver)

2007 Winter Wonderland

2008 Oliver Twist (with a soundtrack featuring all the songs from the musical)

2009 The Christmas Story (Nativity)

2010 The Night Before Christmas

2011 40 Years Of The Fenwick Christmas Window

2012 The Reindeer Express

2013 The Fairy Tale Forest

2014 Alice in Wonderland

2015 Once Upon a Christmas

2016 The Magic of Beatrix Potter

2017 Love From Paddington

