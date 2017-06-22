Pictures released after man racially abuses Metro passengers before exposing himself

Police have released footage of a man after an incident which saw Metro passengers racially abused and subjected to an indecent exposure.

The incident took place on a packed train, between Fellgate and Brockley Whins in South Tyneside, at shortly before 12.10pm on Tuesday, May 16.

A man is said to have used foul and racially abusive language towards a number of passengers, including families with young children.

At 12.25pm, the man was asked to leave the train by a member of the public. When he left the train at Brockley Whins, he exposed himself.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, with the reference 405 of June 22.