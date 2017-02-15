Pictures show dramatic cliff rescue of dog trapped overnight

Firefighters carried out a dramatic rescue to save a 13-year-old dog which was trapped on a cliff side.

Crews from South Shields and Hebburn stations were called to the Lizards Lane area of South Tyneside, near Whitburn, where the beloved pooch was stuck after falling 30ft down the side.

Firefighters rescuing Maddie the dog.

Maddie, a rescue boxer-cross, had disappeared late last night during a walk with her owners.

The frantic family had been searching through the night to find her and finally spotted her halfway down the cliff this morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 9am today to help the frightened animal.

Watch Manager Ed Cooper, of South Shields station, said: "We used rope rescue to reach the dog and then place her in an animal rescue bag.

The pooch is safely at the bottom.

"We then lowered her down to the beach where her family was waiting for her."

He said there were a lot of tears from her very relieved owners who had been fearing the worst had happened to their elderly dog, however, she didn't appear to be any worse for her ordeal.

Mr Cooper said: "Because she was a rescue dog, she was very nervous, but also very grateful to us for coming to her rescue.

"It was really good to be able to bring her back safely to her owners, there were a lot of tears."