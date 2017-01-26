Pirates set sail for South Shields exhibition

Visitors ‘arr’ in for a treat when a new pirate exhibition sails into South Tyneside.

Shiver Me Timbers - Pirates on Page, Stage and Screen is due to anchor at The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, later this year.

The event, in May, will feature an array of pirate stories and the authors and actors responsible for their enduring appeal.

It will feature Daniel Defoe, author of Robinson Crusoe and Captain Singleton.

The 20th century fictional books picked up by Hollywood, including Sea Hawk and Captain Blood, and famous stage plays from Pirates of Penzance to Peter Pan.

Contemporary pirate stories such as The Piratica Series and the hugely popular pirate film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean will also be incorporated.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, said: “We are extremely pleased to be announcing the theme of our fascinating new exhibition, which is a treasure trove of intriguing stories, costumes and interactive activities.

“Visitors are sure to be hooked by this celebration of the history and adventures of pirates on page, stage and screen.”

The Port of Tyne is sponsoring a rolling programme of exhibitions in The Word’s ‘Port of Tyne Exhibition Space’ and the Port of Tyne display pod on the first floor.

Susan Wear, the port’s director of Corporate Affairs, said: “It’s great that The Word is continuing to surprise and delight visitors from all over and keeps bringing visitors into South Tyneside. We are proud to support this exciting programme of exhibitions.”

the exhibition will feature work by various artists’ from across the North East inspired by the adventures of pirates from stage, screen and in print.