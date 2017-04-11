Plans approved to bulldoze former West Boldon school

Planners have gave the go-ahead to demolish a disused village primary school, with homes being built on the site.

Plans were submitted for Boldon C of E Primary School in West Boldon to be pulled down earlier this year by Blaydon-based asbestos removal company Meta Limited.

We have received an offer to purchase it for development. Diocese spokesman

Decision makers at South Tyneside council have now granted permission for the work to be carried out.

The decision notice stated: “South Tyneside Council as Local Planning Authority hereby grant planning permission for relevant demolition in a conservation area for the following: Boldon CE Primary School, Rectory Bank, West Boldon.”

The Diocese of Durham owns the land on which the school is built.

Although this application is only for demolition work the Diocese’s long term plans include selling the land with the aim for it to be turned into residential housing.

The school, in Rectory Bank, closed it’s doors in August 2009 as part of the borough’s ‘Transforming Our Primary Schools (TOPS) scheme.

Despite a strong protest from parents who formed a ‘Save Our School’ campaign group and created a 4,100 signature petition - council bosses decided the building had too many surplus places.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Durham previously said: “The land is currently owned by the Diocese and we have received an offer to purchase it for development of residential housing.

“The decisions on the use of the land rest with South Tyneside Council.”

In recent years the school has become a target to vandals. Last August youths broke into the site and made a number of small fires after smashing many of the windows.