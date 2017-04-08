Points for motorist who crashed boss’s BMW into a wall

A man has appeared in court after taking his boss’s car and crashing it in South Shields.

South Tyneside man Sean Burnside had no insurance when he took his boss’s BMW and crashed it into a wall.

Burnside told police after the smash that some children had run in front of the vehicle and he hit the wall after swerving to avoid hitting them.

He admitted he took the vehicle.

He was given six penalty points on his driving licence and was fined and ordered to pay prosecution costs.

The 32-year-old told magistrates he has not worked for the man since the smash happened.

Burnside told a court he needed the car to give his grandfather a lift.

Police were called to a crash in Lorrain Road, South Shields, prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

“No other vehicle was involved,” said Mr Anderson. “When police arrived, Mr Burnside told them he was the driver.

“He said some children had stepped into the road, and he had a choice of hitting them or the wall.

“He chose the wall.

“Burnside said the car belonged to his boss, and he had no insurance to drive it.

“He was routinely breathalysed, which he passed.”

Burnside, of Rodin Avenue, South Shields, admitted driving without insurance on February 26.

Representing himself in court, Burnside said: “I’ve not been in any trouble since 2014.

“I did take the car out of the yard.

“I’ve not worked for its owner since.”

The magistrates’ bench ordered Burnside to pay £235 in fines and costs, and added six penalty points to his driving licence.