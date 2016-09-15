Pokemon hunters causing a risk by abusing one-way road system

Police have issued a new warning to Pokemon Go users after putting themselves and others in danger by going the wrong way down a one-way street.

The warning has been issued after residents in Beach Terrace in Newbiggin have seen an increase in drivers putting themselves and others at risk by abusing the one way system in the town.

Beach Terrace in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, where drivers have been ignoring the one-way system as they play Pokemon Go.

People called police after noticing more drivers defying the one way system to go to a site popular with Pokémon Go mobile gamers, at an area of the beach, known locally as Needles Eye at Spittal Point.

Neighbourhood Pc Carly Gibson, who polices the Newbiggin By the Sea, area, said: "We don't want to stop people playing this game, which has been a real craze this summer, but we do want to keep our roads and residential areas safe.

"We're reminding people to abide by the rules of the road and not to take risks by going the wrong way round this seaside road.

"We're monitoring the area and will take action against those found flouting the law and endangering other road users.

"We want people to be considerate, to drive carefully and safely while enjoying the local amenities - including any Pokémon creatures they can capture."

Police say visitors to the area should use the public car park near the Aged Miner's Homes on Melrose Terrace or Links Quarry, sewage works to gain access to the area.

Anyone with concerns about road safety or other policing issues should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.