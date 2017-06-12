Police appeal after four-vehicle smash which left two injured in South Shields

Police have launched an appeal after two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in South Shields.

Police were called to the collision, on Stanhope Road, at 11.58am, yesterday.

The crash happened westbound at the junction with Bewick Street.

A yellow SEAT Leon was heading west and a black Citroen car, also heading west, was stationary waiting to turn right into Bewick Street, when the vehicles collided.

The SEAT then struck a parked car, a Toyota Corolla, which was shunted backwards into another parked car, a Vauxhall Corsa, where the woman driver sustained a hand injury.

The driver of the SEAT - a 32-year-old man - suffered leg injuries and was taken to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment.

The driver of the Citroen was shocked but uninjured and was taken to South Tyneside General Hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for two and half hours to enable the casualty to be removed and the scene to be examined.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters use Holmatro cutting equipment to release the driver from the SEAT.

He was placed on a spinal stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The lady in the Corsa was treated by paramedics at the scene as a precaution.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact motor patrols on 101 quoting reference 538 of 11/06/17.