Police appeal after jewellery stolen in Jarrow burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen from a house in Jarrow.

The burglary took place at 2.25pm on Tuesday, January 10, at an address in Hawthorn Drive and a number of items were stolen.

Items included a ladies gold Rolex watch with a cream face believed to date from the 1950s; a wristwatch with a rose gold coloured face and beige strap ;along with a ladies thin gold wedding ring dating from the 50s.

A ladies gold wedding band with criss-cross etching dating from the 1970s and gold drop earrings with a tiny garnet and pearl were also stolen.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have been offered similar jewellery for sale, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 532 100117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.