Police have released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with damage to a Metro train in Simonside.

At approximately 11.30pm, Monday June 12, CCTV shows a man striking the window of a Metro train carriage and causing damage.

The man was travelling from South Shields to Tyne Dock.

Police enquiries are on-going to identify the man and are asking the public if they have any information to get in contact by calling 101 and quoting reference 22 13/07/16.