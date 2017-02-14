Police appeal launched after man goes missing

Police are appealing for the public's help to located a missing 31-year-old man.

Philip Toward was last seen in Swan Street in Gateshead earlier this afternoon.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and appealing for information about his whereabouts.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, grey hoody and light blue jeans with tracksuit bottoms underneath, blue adidas trainers and a checked hat.

He has a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Philip, or anyone who has information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 672 140217.