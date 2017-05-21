Police appeal to trace good Samaritans in rape investigation

Police are trying to trace three good Samaritans in a rape investigation in Newcastle.

Three men, aged in their early 20s, helped a woman, also in her 20s, get a taxi near to Newcastle Sixth Form College in the city centre in the early hours of Friday, May 19.

It’s believed the woman had been raped by a man at an address in a nearby street.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and has been released under investigation.

The cabbie who took her home has contacted police but officers are still keen for the three men to come forward.

The men who helped the alleged victim are thought to have been visiting Newcastle for the weekend from Scotland.

Police have released descriptions as police say they are key witnesses.

They are described as white with dark hair and around average height and average build.

One man was wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a grey top; one wearing dark trousers, trainers and a dark ‘Vans’ sweatshirt; the third was wearing dark trousers and a dark top.

The men, or anyone with information that can help with the investigation, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 439 190517 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.