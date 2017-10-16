Police arrest man over Jarrow Metro station stabbing

Police investigating a stabbing at Jarrow Metro station have arrested a man.
At 6am on Saturday morning, a 29-year-old man was stabbed at Jarrow Metro Station.
Police today named a man they believed was responsible for the attack, and appealed for him to hand himself in.
He has now been arrested.
Chief Inspector Lisa Hogan said: "This was an horrific attack that left the victim with serious injuries, thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening and he should make a full recovery."
