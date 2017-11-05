Police confirm body is missing South Tyneside man

The body of a man found by police has been confirmed as missing man Jed McCaffery.

Officers had been searching for the 46-year-old, from Fellgate, after he was reported missing from his home address.

He had not been since October 31.

Police issued a statement yesterday morning to confirm during their search, the body of man had been discovered and that Mr McCaffery's family had been informed.

Today, a police spokesman confirmed the body was that of Mr McCaffery,