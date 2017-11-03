Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour at the Horsley Hill

Police and partners across South Tyneside cracking down on anti-social behaviour at the Horsley Hill.

Over the next few days police and community support officers from the local neighbourhood policing team, along with volunteer police cadets, will be visiting residents and businesses in and around the Horsley Hill Square area of South Shields.

Supported by South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes, they will be asking members of the public to fill in a feedback form, giving them the opportunity to tell police the things that bother them the most about anti-social behaviour, where it is worse and when.

The partners will then look at the feedback and put together a plan of action, carry out additional joint patrols with the borough’s community wardens and host a targeted week of action.

Police and the council will make full use of legislation available to them to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Parents of those responsible will be visited and test purchasing operations will be carried out in partnership with Trading Standards.

Off-road motorbikes and scooters used as part of anti-social behaviour will be seized – and could ultimately end up crushed.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird said: “One of my police and crime plan priorities is to tackle anti-social behaviour and when it occurs everything possible will be done to tackle it.

"Horsley Hill has a great community spirit, it’s always a pleasure to visit with councillors Malcolm, Leask and Walsh to meet residents.

"The police and council have put in place a comprehensive plan to tackle the issues that have been raised and we won’t stop until the matter is resolved.

"ASB is not tolerated and those who commit it need to know they will be caught."

Chief Inspector Lisa Hogan, who is responsible for neighbourhood policing in South Tyneside, has reinforced the team’s commitment in tackling the issues that can cause the most concern within communities.

She said: “Neighbourhood officers right across South Tyneside have been going into local schools to speak to pupils about the impact their behaviour could have on their local community and the area they live but this doesn’t mean we’re complacent and our work continues.

“We know there are concerns about anti-social behaviour around Horsley Hill Square, we have already taken steps to address this and officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area and these will continue."

Extensive work has already been carried out across South Tyneside to tackle anti-social behaviour.

In 2015 Operation Gryphon was launched across the borough which continues to be enforced and sees police issue a written warning to those responsible; speak to parents and use legislation.

Dispersal orders have been put in place with dispersal notices issued directing those responsible for anti-social behaviour to leave the area and youth cautions have been issued.

Police have worked with South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes’ Community Safety and Tenancy Enforcement Team and joint patrols have been carried out with community wardens.

Officers have also visited local schools to talk about the impact anti-social behaviour has on local communities and young people have been encouraged to get involved in community initiatives.

Coun Neil Maxwell, who represents the Harton ward on South Tyneside Council, said: “We do not condone anti social behaviour in any shape or form.

“No one knows a neighbourhood better than the people who live there, which is why we would encourage people to let us know of any problems so that we can work together to take a more co-ordinated approach to tackling any problems that are raised.”

Over the next few weeks high visibility patrols will continue to reassure the community and prevent any further incidents of anti-social behaviour and police want to remind the local community how they can get in contact to discuss their concerns.

Residents concerned about anti-social behaviour can report it by calling: 0191 424 7999 or emailing: asb@southtynesidehomes.org.uk by texting ASB followed by the message to: 07786 200 802 or reporting online at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit

The Community Wardens can be contacted on: 0191 420 3713 from 11:30am to 10:30pm.