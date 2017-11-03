Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in South Tyneside

Police are planning a cracking down on anti-social behaviour in part of South Tyneside.

Over the next few days police and community support officers - along with volunteer police cadets - will be visiting residents and businesses in and around the Horsley Hill Square area of South Shields.

Supported by South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes officials, they will be asking people to fill in a feedback form, giving them the opportunity to tell police the things that bother them the most about anti-social behaviour, where it is worse and when.

The feedback will then be used to put together a plan of action, and additional patrols will be carried out over the next few weeks.

Police and the council officials say they will make full use of all the powers available.

Action taken will include visits to the homes of known offenders, test purchases at local shops and illegal motor bike riders face having their machines seized.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird said: “One of my police and crime plan priorities is to tackle anti-social behaviour and when it occurs everything possible will be done to tackle it.

"Horsley Hill has a great community spirit, it’s always a pleasure to visit. The police and council have put in place a comprehensive plan to tackle the issues that have been raised and we won’t stop until the matter is resolved.

"ASB is not tolerated and those who commit it need to know they will be caught."

Chief Inspector Lisa Hogan, who is responsible for neighbourhood policing in South Tyneside, said: “Officers right across South Tyneside have been going into local schools to speak to pupils about the impact their behaviour could have on their local community but this doesn’t mean we’re complacent.

“We know there are concerns about anti-social behaviour around Horsley Hill Square. We have already taken steps to address this and officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area and these will continue."

Extensive work has already been carried out across South Tyneside to tackle anti-social behaviour.

In 2015 Operation Gryphon was launched across the borough which continues to be enforced and sees police issue a written warning to those responsible; speak to parents and use legislation.

Dispersal orders have been put in place - directing those responsible for anti-social behaviour to leave the area and youth cautions have been issued.

Police have worked with South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes’ Community Safety and Tenancy Enforcement Team and joint patrols have been carried out with community wardens.

Coun Neil Maxwell, who represents the Harton ward on South Tyneside Council, said: “We do not condone anti social behaviour in any shape or form.

“No one knows a neighbourhood better than the people who live there, which is why we would encourage people to let us know of any problems so that we can work together to take a more co-ordinated approach to tackling any problems that are raised.”

Residents concerned about anti-social behaviour can report it by calling: 0191 424 7999 or emailing: asb@southtynesidehomes.org.uk by texting ASB followed by the message to: 07786 200 802 or reporting online at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit

Community Wardens can be contacted on: 0191 420 3713 from 11:30am to 10:30pm.