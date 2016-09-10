Police dog puppies take part in Junior Great North Run

They were the youngest - and arguably cutest - runners taking part in the Junior Great North Run.

Northumbria Police puppy recruits took part in the underage event in Newcastle and Gateshead today, ahead of tomorrow's Great North Run.

The force had a large presence in the area, out on patrol and hosting stands, chatting to visitors and reassuring the public as thousands descend for the world's largest half marathon.

This includes police horses and dogs, who are all set to help make sure the day goes smoothly and safely.

Chief inspector Jamie Pitt, who is silver commander for the Great North Run, said the animals will be particularly partial to a selfie when they're on duty this weekend.

He said: "We love our police animals and they are a vital resource when it comes to events of this nature with large crowds.