Police end investigation into South Shields rape allegation

Police investigating a reported rape in South Shields have ended their investigation.

Officers received a report that a 23-year-old woman had been raped in the Simonside area at about 10.20pm Mionday.

A footpath separating Hatford Road and Colchester Street was sealed off, but no arrests were made.

Police have said that a full and thorough investigation was carried, which has now been finalised and the report will not be investigated any further.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Bond said: "We take reports of rape incredibly seriously and, with the victim at the heart of our investigation, carry out full and thorough enquiries to establish what happened.

"We offer support to victims, with specially trained officers working with them throughout our enquiries to explain the process to them and make sure they have the support they need, whether this is from police or other agencies.

"Following a report of a rape on Monday night a dedicated team has worked tirelessly to investigate what happened, this investigation has now been finalised and, with the support of the victim, we are no longer looking for anyone in connection with the incident.”