Police fears for woman after incident in Boldon street

Police are appealing for help tracing a woman they fear may have been injured in an incident in Boldon.

Officers received a call from a woman in Boldon Colliery who was reporting that she was concerned about a woman she had just seen who was in a distressed state.

The incident occurred just before 8pm on Wednesday at the bus stop on New Road near Arnold Street.

A woman covered in mud ran up to the bus stop and reported she had jumped out of a moving vehicle and injured her ankle.

A man, who police believe knew the woman, arrived in a white Ford Focus just before the caller had to leave the scene. Officers do not know if the woman got into the car and are keen to trace her so they can make sure that she is okay.

The injured woman is described as white, late 20s, 5 feet 7" tall, with brown shoulder length hair. She was wearing a bright orange top, cream jacket, dark jeans with black sandals.

The man in the Ford is described as a white man with a Sunderland accent wearing a dark coloured top. His arms were fully tattooed and he had dark coloured hair which was greying.

Acting Inspector Matt Hough, from Hebburn and Jarrow neighbourhood team said: "We are appealing for information about this report and want to trace the woman and the man involved.

"We want to ensure that the woman who had an ankle injury is safe and does not need any police assistance. Despite enquiries so far we have been unable to trace these individuals.

"We would ask this man and woman to come forward and speak to police, or anyone who thinks they may know who they are, to contact police."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1090 of 21/06/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.