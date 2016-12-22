Police hunt distraction burglar who conned his way into South Tyneside home

Police are hunting for a distraction burglar who conned his way into South Tyneside home.

The incident happened at 6pm on Tuesday, in John Reid Road, when a man called at the address and told the victim there was an issue with the water supply.

He went into the house and stole two purses while inside.

The offender is described as white, around 30 years old, 5ft 7inches tall, of stocky build, with short neatly cut brown hair, and fair complexion

He was clean shaven an, was wearing a dark coat and spoke with a local accent.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the burglary and are appealing for information.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 124 of 211216 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Residents are advised to be on their guard to bogus callers and distraction burglars - if in doubt lock them out.

"Anyone concerned about a bogus caller should ring 101 immediately."