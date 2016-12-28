Police hunt man after two teenagers are sexually assaulted in telephone box

Police are appealing for information after a man sexually assaulted two teenagers in Newcastle.
The incident happened in a telephone kiosk on Pottery Lane near to the arena between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday December 26 (Boxing Day).
The man sexually assaulted both girls.
The girls were with a group of friends when they were approached by the man.
He is described as white and left the area in a white golf and headed towards Scotswood Road.
Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.
Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 905 261216 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
